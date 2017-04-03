BRIEF-LightInTheBox Holding Co Q1 non-GAAP net loss per ADS $0.01
* Says total orders of product sales were 1.6 million for Q1 of 2017, compared with 1.7 million in same quarter of 2016
April 3 Anavex Life Sciences Corp
* Anavex Life Sciences says presentation of new mechanism of action data related to Anavex compounds targeting sigma-1 receptor at ad/pd(tm) 2017 meeting
* Anavex Life Sciences - during pathological conditions, Anavex 3-71 showed formation of new synapses between neurons without abnormally increasing no of astrocytes
* Anavex Life Sciences - during Anavex 2-73, Anavex 3-71, Anavex 1-41 showed protective effects of mitochondrial enzyme complexes I, IV during pathological conditions Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* PNM Resources Inc says management is expected to affirm company's 2017 consolidated ongoing earnings guidance of $1.77 to $1.87 per diluted share
* GDS Holdings Limited signs strategic MOU with Alibaba Group