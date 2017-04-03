April 3 Anavex Life Sciences Corp

* Anavex Life Sciences says presentation of new mechanism of action data related to Anavex compounds targeting sigma-1 receptor at ad/pd(tm) 2017 meeting

* Anavex Life Sciences - during pathological conditions, Anavex 3-71 showed formation of new synapses between neurons without abnormally increasing no of astrocytes

* Anavex Life Sciences - during Anavex 2-73, Anavex 3-71, Anavex 1-41 showed protective effects of mitochondrial enzyme complexes I, IV during pathological conditions