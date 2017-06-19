BRIEF-Yogaworks Inc files for IPO of up to $74.8 million
* Yogaworks Inc files for ipo of up to $74.8 million - sec filing
June 19 (Reuters) -
* Ancestry Inc announces confidential submission of draft registration statement for proposed initial public offering
* Ancestry says it has confidentially submitted a draft registration statement on form s-1 with sec
* Ancestry inc- number of shares to be offered and price range for proposed offering have not yet been determined Source text for Eikon:
* Avenue Therapeutics Inc sees IPO of 5.0 million shares of common stock to be priced between $5 and $7 per share - SEC filing
June 22 U.S. meal kit company Home Chef is exploring options including a potential sale, people familiar with the matter said, as its biggest competitor, Blue Apron Holdings Inc, prepares to go public and Amazon.com Inc circles its turf.