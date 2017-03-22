BRIEF-Shriram Transport Finance allots NCDs worth 1 bln rupees
* Says allotted NCDs worth INR 1 billion on pvt placement basis Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
March 22 Anchor Group Ltd:
* Summarised audited results for the year ended Dec. 31, 2016 and declaration of dividend number 6
* FY revenue up 85 pct to 419.3 million rand
* FY adjusted HEPS up 12 pct to 64.7 cents per share (57.7 cents to Dec.31, 2015)
* FY assets under management and advice grew by 35 pct to R45.9 billion (R34.1 billion at Dec. 31, 2015)
* Total dividends for year up 18.5 pct to 32 cents per share (27 cents in 2015) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 806 749 1136)
* Admiral agrees to contact customers who may have been given inaccurate information in renewal documents
ROME, June 16 The Italian government is considering intervening to prevent troubled lender Veneto Banca from having to repay 86 million euros ($96 million) worth of subordinated bonds due to mature next week, a source said on Friday.