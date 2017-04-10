BRIEF-Frontfour and Sandpiper's nominees to join Granite REIT's board of trustees and directors
April 10 Anconia Resources Corp -
* Exercising its option to obtain a 100% ownership interest in Grenfell Gold property in Kirkland Lake, Ontario
* Anconia holds a 60% interest in this property under an earn in - option agreement executed in 2014
* Anconia holds a 60% interest in this property under an earn in - option agreement executed in 2014

* Anconia will issue 5 million common shares to Cadillac Ventures Holdings ("cadillac") to acquire remaining 40% of property
* Wall Financial Corporation announces F'18 Q1 operating results and financial statements
* Fiera Capital QSSP II Investment Fund and Fiera Capital, as manager of fund, announced they will redeem all series of class A shares of fund on August 31, 2017