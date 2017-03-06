March 6 Andersons Inc
* The Andersons enters into agreement to sell farm center
locations in Florida
* Has signed an agreement to sell its farm center locations
in Florida To Wedgworth's Inc. of Belle Glade, Florida
* Florida Farm centers are not strategically aligned with
locations in Eastern corn belt
* Andersons' products will continue to be available to
customers in region through a distribution agreement with
Wedgworth's
* Andersons - agreement includes real estate & assets owned
by co at Zellwood, Clewiston, Lake Placid as well as assets &
operations located in Immokalee
