BRIEF-Tern Properties Co says FY loss attributable HK$29.3 mln
* FY loss attributable to owners of company HK$29.3 million versus loss of HK$58.1 million
March 20 Andhra Bank:
* Says received a communication from India government informing that co has been identified for capital allocation for FY 2017
* Says indicative allocation of capital is INR 11 billion to the bank
* Says matter will be put up to board of directors for consideration Source text: bit.ly/2mLAkHE Further company coverage:
LONDON, June 15 (IFR) - Barclays has hired Asita Anche, a former Goldman Sachs trader, to a new position as head of cross-asset quantitative trading, a person close to the matter said.
