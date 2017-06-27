June 27 Micron Solutions Inc

* Andrei Soran reports 5.17 percent stake in Micron Solutions Inc as of June 15 - SEC Filing

* Andrei Soran says initially invested in Micron Solutions Inc because believed stock was "undervalued"

* Andrei Soran says seeking to engage in discussions with Micron Solutions' board to address certain concerns including financial condition, operations of co