MOVES-Goldman Americas M&A co-head Feldgoise to retire -sources
June 28 Stephan Feldgoise, Goldman Sachs Group Inc's co-head of mergers and acquisitions in the Americas, is retiring on July 1, people familiar with the matter said on Wednesday.
June 27 Micron Solutions Inc
* Andrei Soran reports 5.17 percent stake in Micron Solutions Inc as of June 15 - SEC Filing
* Andrei Soran says initially invested in Micron Solutions Inc because believed stock was "undervalued"
* Andrei Soran says seeking to engage in discussions with Micron Solutions' board to address certain concerns including financial condition, operations of co Source text: [bit.ly/2tfjYND] Further company coverage:
* Corvex Management LP - On June 27, delivered a letter to Energen Corp's board of directors - SEC Filing
* Invivo Therapeutics announces positive motor recovery assessments in two patients in the inspire study of the neuro-spinal Scaffold