BRIEF-Space3: Aquafil to be listed on MTA market through merger with Space3
* SAID ON THURSDAY IT APPROVED THE BUSINESS COMBINATION THROUGH THE MERGER BY INCORPORATION OF AQUAFIL SPA INTO SPACE3 SPA
March 10 Anel Telekomunikasyon:
* FY 2016 net loss of 1.6 million lira ($429,472.55) versus profit of 12.0 million lira year ago
* FY 2016 revenue of 49,982 lira versus 217,496 lira year ago Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: ($1 = 3.7255 liras) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* SAID ON THURSDAY IT APPROVED THE BUSINESS COMBINATION THROUGH THE MERGER BY INCORPORATION OF AQUAFIL SPA INTO SPACE3 SPA
June 16 Hong Kong shares steadied on Friday after the previous session's sharp slide triggered by U.S. monetary tightening, but the benchmark index posted its biggest weekly loss in three months.
June 16 Shopping Centres Australasia Property Group Re Ltd :