BRIEF-Target Capital appoints Rick Skauge interim president
* Target Capital announces changes to the board of directors and officers
May 10 ANF IMMOBILIER SA:
* ANF IMMOBILIER: STABLE LIKE-FOR-LIKE REVENUES IN GROUP SHARE FOR THE FIRST QUARTER
* Q1 GROSS RENTAL INCOME EUR 12.0 MILLION ($13.07 MILLION) VERSUS EUR 12.9 MILLION YEAR AGO
* POSITIVE OUTLOOK IN VERY NEAR TERM
* CONFIRMATION OF FULL-YEAR 2017 OBJECTIVE OF STABLE ADJUSTED EPRA EARNINGS IN GROUP SHARE Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9184 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* "It is anticipated that withdrawal will result in a loss from investment not exceeding $510,000"
* Unaudited forecast profit before income tax, from continuing operations, is expected to increase by 21 - 26%, for year ending 30 June 2017