May 10 ANF IMMOBILIER SA:

* ANF IMMOBILIER: STABLE LIKE-FOR-LIKE REVENUES IN GROUP SHARE FOR THE FIRST QUARTER

* Q1 GROSS RENTAL INCOME EUR 12.0 MILLION ($13.07 MILLION) VERSUS EUR 12.9 MILLION YEAR AGO

* POSITIVE OUTLOOK IN VERY NEAR TERM

* CONFIRMATION OF FULL-YEAR 2017 OBJECTIVE OF STABLE ADJUSTED EPRA EARNINGS IN GROUP SHARE