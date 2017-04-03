April 3 Angelica Corporation:
* Angelica corporation enters into asset purchase agreement
with KKR
* Under terms of APA, KKR affiliate will serve as "stalking
horse bidder" in a court-supervised sale process
* To facilitate sale process, filed voluntary petitions for
reorganization under Chapter 11 of U.S. bankruptcy code in U.S.
Bankruptcy court
* KKR is primarily making investment through funds
affiliated with its direct lending strategy
* In conjunction with proposed deal, co is seeking court
approval of $65 million dip financing facility from Wells Fargo
Capital Finance, LLC
* Angelica Corporation says intends to conduct sale process
pursuant to section 363 of bankruptcy code
* Angelica Corporation says expects to continue operating as
normal throughout the process
