May 31Anges MG Inc

* Says 8,500 units of its 29th series options were exercised to 850,000 shares of its common stock from May 24 to May 31, through private placement

* Says 17,500 units of its 29th series options were exercised to 1,750,000 shares of its common stock in May

Source text in Japanese:goo.gl/3hwmiD

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)