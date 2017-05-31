BRIEF-Otonomy announces successful end-of-phase 2 review by FDA for Otiprio
* Otonomy announces successful end-of-Phase 2 review by FDA for Otiprio® in acute otitis media with tympanostomy tubes
May 31Anges MG Inc
* Says 8,500 units of its 29th series options were exercised to 850,000 shares of its common stock from May 24 to May 31, through private placement
* Says 17,500 units of its 29th series options were exercised to 1,750,000 shares of its common stock in May
Source text in Japanese:goo.gl/3hwmiD
* Aptevo Therapeutics- on June 17, unit and CMC ICOS biologics entered non-exclusive amended and restated commercial supply agreement - SEC filing
* Durect completes enrollment in Persist, phase 3 trial for Posimir