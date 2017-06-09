BRIEF-Otonomy announces successful end-of-phase 2 review by FDA for Otiprio
* Otonomy announces successful end-of-Phase 2 review by FDA for Otiprio® in acute otitis media with tympanostomy tubes
June 9Anges MG Inc
* Says 12,500 units of its 29th series options were exercised to 1.3 million shares of its common stock from June 1 to June 9, through private placement
* Aptevo Therapeutics- on June 17, unit and CMC ICOS biologics entered non-exclusive amended and restated commercial supply agreement - SEC filing
* Durect completes enrollment in Persist, phase 3 trial for Posimir