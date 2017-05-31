BRIEF-Ampio injects first patient in final pivotal clinical trial for Ampion BLA
May 31 AngioDynamics Inc:
* AngioDynamics - "C.R. Bard has illegally tied sale of tip location systems to line of peripherally inserted central catheters," as per lawsuit filed by co
* AngioDynamics - lawsuit claims that C.R. Bard will only sell proprietary stylet necessary to operate its tip location systems preloaded in its PICCs Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Republican ways and means chairman brady says lawmakers still on time to deliver tax reform plan in 2017
SAO PAULO, June 22 Brazilian antitrust regulators have postponed a deadline for ruling on the acquisition of fuel distributor Alesat Combustíveis SA by a unit of larger rival Ultrapar Participações SA for 30 days to Aug 16.