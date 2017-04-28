April 28 Angkor Gold Corp:

* Angkor Gold Corp - will issue common shares in company to its CEO in satisfaction of an outstanding obligation to him for deferred salary

* Angkor Gold Corp - CEO Mike Weeks has not collected a portion of his salary for several years

* Angkor Gold Corp- amount of shares for debt issued to weeks will be 589,164 shares at a price of $0.40 per share

* Angkor Gold Corp - weeks will also receive $58,916 in cash for remaining 20% outstanding shares.