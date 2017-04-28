April 28 Angkor Gold Corp:
* Angkor Gold Corp - will issue common shares in company to
its CEO in satisfaction of an outstanding obligation to him for
deferred salary
* Angkor Gold Corp - CEO Mike Weeks has not collected a
portion of his salary for several years
* Angkor Gold Corp- amount of shares for debt issued to
weeks will be 589,164 shares at a price of $0.40 per share
* Angkor Gold Corp - weeks will also receive $58,916 in cash
for remaining 20% outstanding shares.
