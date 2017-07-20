BRIEF-Anglo American raises FY Kumba iron ore production guidance

July 20 (Reuters) - Anglo American Plc

* Says full year copper production guidance remains unchanged at 570,000 - 600,000 tonnes

* HY copper production volumes of 283,400 tonnes versus 291,000 tonnes

* HY total platinum production of ‍​1.19 million ounces versus. 1.15 million ounces

* Increased FY production guidance for Kumba iron ore and are on track to deliver full year guidance across rest of products

* Q2 rough diamond production increased by 36 pct to 8.7 million carats in line with higher production forecast for 2017

* Says FY platinum ‍production guidance (metal in concentrate) remains unchanged at 2.35 - 2.40 million ounces​

* In De Beers, full year production guidance remains unchanged at 31-33 million carats

* Says copper sales volumes in H1 2017 were impacted by temporary port closures in Chile