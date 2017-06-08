BRIEF-Dongxing Securities says dividend payment date on June 29
* Says it will pay a cash dividend of 0.15 yuan per share(before tax) for 2016 to shareholders of record on June 28
June 8 Anglogold Ashanti Ltd
* Received formal notification from Blackrock, that it has acquired a beneficial interest in securities of company
* Blackrock's total beneficial interest in Anglogold Ashanti's securities now amounts to 10.00% of issued ordinary share capital of co Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Says it will pay a cash dividend of 0.15 yuan per share(before tax) for 2016 to shareholders of record on June 28
SEOUL, June 22 South Korea's central bank on Thursday warned that the number of households vulnerable to debt defaults could rise as the debt-servicing capacity comes under strain amid rising interest rates.
* Issuer and company entered into subscription agreement with joint lead managers in connection with issue of new notes