May 2 Rovio Entertainment:

* Q1 revenue of 66.3 million euros, up 94 percent year/year, Q1 ebit 5.2 million euros, up 4.3 million from a year ago

* says games business unit generated revenue of 56.6 million euros, up from 29.7 million a year earlier

* Games EBIT increased to 8.8 million euros from 5.7 million in Q1 2016

* CEO Kati Levoranta says Rovio expects to see revenue growth in 2017 from the recognition of Angry Birds movie revenues Source text: here (Helsinki Newsroom)