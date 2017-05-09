May 9 ANHEUSER BUSCH INBEV SA:

* ANNOUNCES PRICING OF CAD 2.0 BILLION ($1.46 BILLION) NOTES

* PRICED CAD 1.3 BILLION AGGREGATE PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF NOTES WITH A FIXED INTEREST RATE OF 2.60 PCT PER ANNUM AND MATURING 15 MAY 2024

* PRICED CAD 0.7 BILLION AGGREGATE PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF NOTES WITH A FIXED INTEREST RATE OF 4.32 PCT PER ANNUM AND MATURING 15 MAY 2047

* ISSUANCE IS EXPECTED TO CLOSE ON 15 MAY 2017, SUBJECT TO CUSTOMARY CLOSING CONDITIONS Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 1.3704 Canadian dollars) (Gdynia Newsroom)