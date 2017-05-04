May 4 Anheuser Busch Inbev SA:

* Q1 normalized EBITDA $4.81 billion versus $4.88 billion in Reuters poll

* We expect to accelerate total revenue growth in FY17

* Combination with SAB: the business integration is progressing well, with synergies of 252 million USD captured during 1Q17

* We expect cos per hl to increase by low single digits on a constant geographic basis in FY17

* Q1 revenue $ 12.92 billion versus $12.90 billion in Reuters poll

* Selling, general and administrative expenses: we expect sg&a to remain broadly flat in FY17

* Q1 total volumes 147.9 million hls versus 141 million hls in Reuters poll

* Brazil business saw beer volumes growing by 3.4 pct in the quarter

* We expect the average rate of interest on net debt in FY17 to be in the range of 3.5 pct to 4.0 pct

* Political and macroeconomic environment in Brazil remains challenging and estimate beer industry volumes declined this quarter

* Effective tax rate: we expect the normalized ETR in FY17 to be in the range of 24 pct to 26 pct

* We expect net capital expenditure of approximately 3.7 billion USD in FY17

* We continue to expect dividends to be a growing flow over time, although growth is expected to be modest given the importance of deleveraging.

* Q1 normalized profit attributable to equity holders $1.46 billion versus $1.77 billion in Reuters poll Source text: bit.ly/2pbcINK Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom:)