UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
May 4 Anheuser Busch Inbev SA:
* Q1 normalized EBITDA $4.81 billion versus $4.88 billion in Reuters poll
* We expect to accelerate total revenue growth in FY17
* Combination with SAB: the business integration is progressing well, with synergies of 252 million USD captured during 1Q17
* We expect cos per hl to increase by low single digits on a constant geographic basis in FY17
* Q1 revenue $ 12.92 billion versus $12.90 billion in Reuters poll
* Selling, general and administrative expenses: we expect sg&a to remain broadly flat in FY17
* Q1 total volumes 147.9 million hls versus 141 million hls in Reuters poll
* Brazil business saw beer volumes growing by 3.4 pct in the quarter
* We expect the average rate of interest on net debt in FY17 to be in the range of 3.5 pct to 4.0 pct
* Political and macroeconomic environment in Brazil remains challenging and estimate beer industry volumes declined this quarter
* Effective tax rate: we expect the normalized ETR in FY17 to be in the range of 24 pct to 26 pct
* We expect net capital expenditure of approximately 3.7 billion USD in FY17
* We continue to expect dividends to be a growing flow over time, although growth is expected to be modest given the importance of deleveraging.
* Q1 normalized profit attributable to equity holders $1.46 billion versus $1.77 billion in Reuters poll Source text: bit.ly/2pbcINK Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom:)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources