BRIEF-Lannett gets approval for hydrocodone bitartrate, acetaminophen tablets
* Lannett receives approval for hydrocodone bitartrate and acetaminophen tablets USP, 5 mg/300 mg, 7.5 mg/300 mg and 10 mg/300 mg
June 12Anhui Anke Biotechnology Group Co Ltd :
* Says it received patent(No. ZL 2014 1 0027089.0) for preparation technology for improving native conformation content of recombinant human interferon alpha2b, valid for 20 years
* Says it plans to invest 190 million yuan ($27.81 million) in investment fund
* Says co, units settle with teva and its affiliate a commercial litigation in high court, london