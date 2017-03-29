March 29Anhui Anke Biotechnology Group Co Ltd :

* Says net profit for FY 2017 Q1 to increase by 13.6 percent to 42 percent, or to be 40 million yuan to 50 million yuan, compared to net profit of FY 2016 Q1 (35.2 million yuan)

* Says increased revenue and enhancement of internal police discipline as main reasons for the forecast

Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/6WXYKM

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)