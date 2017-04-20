April 20 Anhui Anke Biotechnology Group Co Ltd :

* Says its wholly owned subsidiary Shanghai SOHO-YIMING Pharmaceuticals Co Ltd got Certificate of Suitability to Monograph of European Pharmacopoeia (CEP) for the drug oxytocin API(OXYTOCIN) from European Directorate for Quality of Medicines & HealthCare (EDOM)

* Oxytocin API(OXYTOCIN) is used for treatment of uterine bleeding after induction of labor

Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/AGujBF

