March 27 Anhui Anli Material Technology Co Ltd :

* Says net profit for FY 2017 Q1 to decrease by 80 percent to 110 percent

* Says FY 2017 Q1 net loss of 0.9 million yuan to net profit of 1.8 million yuan, compared to net profit of FY 2016 Q1 (9.2 million yuan)

* Says decreased product selling, price increase of coal and raw materials, increased environment-related cost as main reasons for the forecast

Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/VhlTju

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)