June 23 Anhui Gujing Distillery Co Ltd :

* Says it will pay cash dividend of 6 yuan(before tax)/10 shares for 2016 to shareholders of record on June 28 for A share and July 3 for B share

* The company's shares will be traded ex-right and ex-dividend on June 29 and the dividend will be paid on June 29 for A share and July 3 for B share

Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/JpovPU

