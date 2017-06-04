June 4 Anhui Jianghuai Automobile Group Corp Ltd :

* Says it plans to set up a Hefei-based JV JAC Volkswagen Automotive capitalized at 2 billion yuan with an investment firm of Volkswagen

* Says it will inject capital of 1 billion yuan in it and hold a 50 percent stake

Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/W7zoNX

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)