June 20Anhui Jiuhuashan Tourism Development Co Ltd

* Says it will pay cash dividend of 0.14 yuan per share (before tax) for FY 2016 to shareholders of record on June 26

* The company's shares will be traded ex-right and ex-dividend on June 27 and the dividend will be paid on June 27

Source text in Chinese:goo.gl/hkeXU3

