UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
June 13 Anhui Lucky Health Technology Co Ltd :
* Sees H1 FY 2017 net profit to increase by 123 percent to 152 percent, or to be 34.2 million yuan to 38.6 million yuan
* Says H1 FY 2016 net profit was 15.3 million yuan
* Says improved performance in unit as main reason for the forecast
Source text in Chinese: hsvp.com/4371
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources