April 12

Anhui Xinhua Media Co Ltd :

* Says net profit for FY 2017 Q1 to increase by 130 percent to 155 percent, or to be 563.8 million yuan to 625.1 million yuan, compared to net profit of FY 2016 Q1 (245.1 million yuan)

* Says issuance of securities as main reason for the forecast

Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/jGrHgX

