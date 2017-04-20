April 20 Anhui Zhongding Sealing Parts Co Ltd

* Sees Q1 FY 2017 net profit to increase by 30 percent to 40 percent, or to be 306.5 million yuan to 330.1 million yuan

* Says Q1 FY 2016 net profit was 235.8 million yuan

* The reason for the forecast is main business growth and inclusion of two new companies

