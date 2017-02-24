Feb 24 Ani Pharmaceuticals Inc

* Ani pharmaceuticals acquires inderal® xl and innopran xl®

* Ani pharmaceuticals inc - acquisitions were funded through a combination of cash and debt

* Ani pharma - has begun selling inderal xl 80mg, 120mg sustained release capsules, innopran xl 80mg, 120mg sustained release capsules under current labels

* Ani pharma - will transition inderal xl and innopran xl to ani label at a future date

* Ani pharmaceuticals inc - acquired inderal xl from cranford pharmaceuticals, llc and innopran xl from holmdel pharmaceuticals lp

