Amazon to buy upmarket grocer Whole Foods for $13.7 bln
June 16 Amazon.com Inc said it would buy Whole Foods Market Inc in a deal valued at about $13.7 billion, including debt.
Feb 24 Ani Pharmaceuticals Inc
* Ani pharmaceuticals acquires inderal® xl and innopran xl®
* Ani pharmaceuticals inc - acquisitions were funded through a combination of cash and debt
* Ani pharma - has begun selling inderal xl 80mg, 120mg sustained release capsules, innopran xl 80mg, 120mg sustained release capsules under current labels
* Ani pharma - will transition inderal xl and innopran xl to ani label at a future date
* Ani pharmaceuticals inc - acquired inderal xl from cranford pharmaceuticals, llc and innopran xl from holmdel pharmaceuticals lp
ASTANA, June 16 The estimated cost of a project to boost output at the Karachaganak gas condensate field in Kazakhstan has been halved from last year's $9 billion, a senior Kazakh energy official said on Friday.
VENICE, Italy, June 16 Fiat Chrysler Automobiles (FCA) does not expect its diesel problems in the United States to have an impact on its short-term business targets, the carmaker's Chief Executive Sergio Marchionne said on Friday.