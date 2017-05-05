BRIEF-RBI says Polbank IPO timing depends on market conditions
* Raiffeisen Bank International says about Polbank IPO the terms and timing depend on market conditions and cannot yet be communicated Further company coverage:
May 5 Anima Holding SpA:
* Q1 total revenue EUR 59.7 million ($65.42 million) versus EUR 61.0 million year ago
* Q1 consolidated adjusted net profit: EUR 31.6 million (+17% versus. Q1 2016)
* Q1 consolidated net profit: EUR 25.9 million (+19% versus. Q1 2016)
* Resolves to appoint Alessandro Melzi d'Eril as general manager directly reporting to the CEO Source text: www.1info.it Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9126 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Refers to businessmirror article titled “MRC Allied to spend P80b-P100b to generate 1,000 MW in 5 years.”
* REPORTED ON FRIDAY 2016 OPERATING PROFIT OF 570,000 EUROS VERSUS 3.8 MILLION EUROS YEAR AGO