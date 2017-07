BRIEF-Anima Holding says there are prelim. talks for possible integration with Aletti Gestielle

July 10 (Reuters) - ANIMA HOLDING SPA:

* CONFIRMS, AS STATED MANY TIMES TO THE FINANCIAL COMMUNITY, ITS STRATEGIC INTEREST FOR POSSIBLE AGGREGATIONS WITH OTHER ASSET MANAGEMENT COMPANIES

* WITH SPECIFIC REFERENCE TO THE POSSIBILITY OF AN INTEGRATION WITH ALETTI GESTIELLE SGR, SAYS THIS WOULD BE COHERENT WITH SUCH EXTERNAL GROWTH GUIDELINES

* PRELIMINARY DISCUSSIONS ARE ONGOING TO VERIFY THE FEASIBILITY OF INTEGRATION WITH ALETTI GESTIELLE SGR Source text: tmsnrt.rs/2sGNKre Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)