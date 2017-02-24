Apple hires two top TV executives from Sony Pictures
June 16 Apple Inc said on Friday it hired co-presidents of Sony Pictures Television, Jamie Erlicht and Zack Van Amburg, to lead its video programming efforts.
Feb 24 Annidis Corp
* Annidis announces resignation of President & CEO
* Says Gerald Slemko appointed interim CEO and chairman of the board
* Annidis Corp- accepted resignation of Mr. Cameron Bramwell as president, chief executive officer and a director of corporation
* Futures up: Dow 14 pts, S&P 1.75 pts, Nasdaq 3 pts (Adds details, comments, updates prices)
* Ascot Resources raises $8.45 million through the exercise of warrants