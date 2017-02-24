BRIEF-UK's Ofcom levies 1.89 mln stg fine against network provider Three
* Fined mobile phone provider Three 1,89 million stg after uncovering a weakness in mobile operator's emergency call network. (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 80 6749 1136)
Feb 24 Anoto Group AB:
* Q4 net sales 68 million Swedish crowns ($7.6 million) versus 55 million crowns year ago
* Q4 operating loss 33 million crowns versus loss 41 million crowns year ago
* Says with costs lowered by 106 million crowns anticipates substantial improvements in its financial performance during 2017 Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: ($1 = 8.9787 Swedish crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* ENTERS EXCLUSIVE AGREEMENT TO ACQUIRE INTACT SOFTWARE DISTRIBUTION
HELSINKI, June 16 Finnish mobile game and animation studio Rovio, maker of the Angry Birds game, said it could list on the stock exchange in the future, while declining comment on a media report that China's Tencent Holdings was looking to acquire the company.