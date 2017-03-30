BRIEF-Balder wins land allocation agreement in Uppsala
* BALDER WINS LAND ALLOCATION AGREEMENT UPPSALA Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
March 30 Ansa Yatirim:
* Decides to buy 16.3 percent stake in Dunya Markalari and 16.7 percent Istanbul Bijuteri at total of 2.8 million lira ($771,094.95) Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: ($1 = 3.6312 liras) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* BALDER WINS LAND ALLOCATION AGREEMENT UPPSALA Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* You Defeng has tendered his resignation as an executive director and chief financial officer Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
June 15 China Merchants China Direct Investments Ltd: