BRIEF-Digital Turbine reports Q4 loss per share $0.10
* Digital turbine reports fourth quarter and fiscal full year 2017 results
April 28 Ansaldo STS SpA:
* Q1 revenue EUR 299.1 million ($325.99 million) versus EUR 291.2 million year ago
* Q1 net profit EUR 20.0 million versus EUR 19.7 million year ago
* Order backlog at March 31, 2017, is EUR 6,454.0 million (EUR 6,417.3 million at March 31, 2016); new orders acquired at March 31, 2017, EUR 266.1 million versus EUR 311.3 million at March 31, 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9175 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Digital turbine reports fourth quarter and fiscal full year 2017 results
WASHINGTON, June 14 Steve Scalise, the Republican leader wounded in a gunman's attack on Wednesday on people practicing for a charity baseball game, is a staunch conservative and key figure in trying to push legislation through the U.S. House of Representatives.
June 14 Endurance International Group Holdings Inc: