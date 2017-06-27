Vivendi would need to pay a 30 pct premium to take over Ubisoft, analysts say
* Key battle ground will be Ubisoft's general meeting in September
June 27 ANSALDO STS SPA:
* HAS BEEN AWARDED 100 MILLION EURO FRAMEWORK AGREEMENT WITH RFI
* THE AGREEMENT SCOPE INCLUDES SUPPLY OF TECHNICAL ASSISTANCE SERVICES, MAINTENANCE AND REPAIR AS WELL AS RECONFIGURATION AND UPGRADING OF ANSALDO STS SYSTEMS
* CONTRACT WILL LAST TWO YEARS Source text: reut.rs/2sLWAXu Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
June 28 Russian cyber-security firm Kaspersky Lab said on Wednesday U.S. Federal Bureau of Investigation agents have had "brief interactions" with some of its U.S. employees, discussions that the company described as "due diligence" chats.
June 28 Package delivery company FedEx Corp said on Wednesday operations in its TNT Express unit were disrupted after its information systems were hit by a virus attack.