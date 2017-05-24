May 25 Ansell Ltd
* Has executed a binding agreement for sale of its sexual
wellness business for us$600m
* also announces a new on market share buy-back program for
up to 10% of company's issued capital.
* net after-tax cash proceeds to ansell are expected to be
approximately us$529m
* expects to realize a net profit after tax in order of
us$365m, which is expected to be recorded in fy'18
* sale of sexual wellness business To Humanwell Healthcare
(Group) and CITIC Capital China Partners III, L.P.
