May 25 Ansell Ltd

* Has executed a binding agreement for sale of its sexual wellness business for us$600m

* also announces a new on market share buy-back program for up to 10% of company's issued capital.

* net after-tax cash proceeds to ansell are expected to be approximately us$529m

* expects to realize a net profit after tax in order of us$365m, which is expected to be recorded in fy'18

* sale of sexual wellness business To Humanwell Healthcare (Group) and CITIC Capital China Partners III, L.P.