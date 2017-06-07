June 7 Antares Pharma Inc

* Antares Pharma announces debt financing from Hercules Capital

* Antares Pharma Inc - has entered into a loan and security agreement for a term loan of up to $35 million, with Hercules Capital

* Antares Pharma Inc - under terms of agreement, Antares has option to draw up to an additional $10 million upon achievement of a certain performance milestone

* Antares Pharma Inc - term of loan is five years and payments under loan are interest only for initial 24-month period Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: