UPDATE 2-Home Capital to get C$2 bln loan from Berkshire Hathaway
* Berkshire Hathaway to buy C$400 mln of Home Capital's shares
June 7 Antares Pharma Inc
* Antares Pharma announces debt financing from Hercules Capital
* Antares Pharma Inc - has entered into a loan and security agreement for a term loan of up to $35 million, with Hercules Capital
* Antares Pharma Inc - under terms of agreement, Antares has option to draw up to an additional $10 million upon achievement of a certain performance milestone
* Antares Pharma Inc - term of loan is five years and payments under loan are interest only for initial 24-month period
* Says signs contract with Weizmann Forex to offer Western Union money transfer services in India
* PRESS RELEASE SBM OFFSHORE AWARDED TURNKEY AND LEASE AND OPERATE CONTRACTS FOR THE EXXONMOBIL LIZA FPSO