BRIEF-Maya Gold and Silver appoints Noureddine Mokaddem CEO
* Board appointed René Branchaud as Chairman of Board and Noureddine Mokaddem President and Chief Executive Officer of co Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
April 24 Antero Midstream Partners Lp:
* Antero Midstream-based on preliminary analysis of financial results for 3 months ended March 31, 2017, expects net income to be between $73-$77 million
* Antero Midstream-based on preliminary analysis of financial results for 3 months ended March 31, expects adjusted EBITDA to be between $114-$124 million
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.35 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Antero Midstream-estimates distributions from unconsolidated affiliates for FY ended Dec 31, 2017 to be about $18 million-$22 million Source text: (bit.ly/2q6dw6D) Further company coverage:
* Board appointed René Branchaud as Chairman of Board and Noureddine Mokaddem President and Chief Executive Officer of co Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Internet of Things Inc. signs Letter of Intent to acquire Weather Telematics Inc.
* Announced four internal appointments and two new additions to its Distribution and Business Development Group