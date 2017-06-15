June 15 Antero Midstream GP LP:

* Antero Midstream GP LP announces 2017 guidance and long-term outlook

* AMGP is forecasting distributions per share of $0.15 to $0.17 for year ended December 31, 2017

* Sees 2019 Antero Midstream year-over-year distribution growth 28 pct - 30 pct

* AMGP targeting distributions per share of $0.43 to $0.46 for 2018

* AMGP targeting distributions per share of $1.06 to $1.16 for 2020

* AMGP targeting distributions per share of $0.70 to $0.76 for 2019

* Sees 2018 Antero Midstream year-over-year distribution growth 28 pct - 30 pct

* Sees 2020 Antero Midstream year-over-year distribution growth 28 pct - 30 pct Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: