* Pacific Biosciences of California announces pricing of public offering of common stock
April 24 Antero Resources Corp
* Antero Resources Midstream Gp sees IPO of 37.3 million common shares representing limited partner interests - sec filing
* Antero Resources Midstream Gp says anticipated initial public offering price between $22.00 and $25.00 per common share
* Antero Resources Midstream Gp - all of common shares being sold in the IPO by selling shareholder, and co will not receive any of net proceeds Source text: (bit.ly/2oXxQJL) Further company coverage:
STOCKHOLM, June 15 Swedish music streaming company Spotify's operating loss widened in 2016 but revenue rose significantly, the company said in its annual financial statement, ahead of a possible stock market listing before the end of next year.
* Adesto Technologies Corporation prices public offering of common stock