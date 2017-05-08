BRIEF-Entrée Resources provides update on OYU Tolgoi JV and corporate activities
May 8 Antero Resources Corp:
* Antero resources reports first quarter 2017 financial and operational results
* Q1 adjusted earnings per share $0.18
* Q1 gaap earnings per share $0.85
* Q1 revenue $1.2 billion versus $721 million
* Q1 revenue view $802.6 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.09 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Antero resources corp - borrowing base reaffirmed at $4.75 billion
* Antero resources corp - net daily production for q1 of 2017 averaged 2,144 mmcfe/d, including 99,119 bbl/d of liquids
* Antero resources corp - q1 2017 production represents an organic production growth rate of 22% from q1 of 2016
* Antero resources corp - antero's average natural gas price before hedging increased 61% from prior year quarter to $3.35 per mcf
* Antero resources corp confident in ability to achieve 2017 production growth guidance Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* CAI International, Inc. Announces proposed offering of $250 million aggregate principal amount of asset-backed notes
* Esquire Financial Holdings Inc sees IPO of 2.56 million shares of common stock to be priced between $14 and $16 per share - SEC filing