May 8 Antero Resources Corp:

* Antero resources reports first quarter 2017 financial and operational results

* Q1 adjusted earnings per share $0.18

* Q1 gaap earnings per share $0.85

* Q1 revenue $1.2 billion versus $721 million

* Q1 revenue view $802.6 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.09 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Antero resources corp - borrowing base reaffirmed at $4.75 billion

* Antero resources corp - net daily production for q1 of 2017 averaged 2,144 mmcfe/d, including 99,119 bbl/d of liquids

* Antero resources corp - q1 2017 production represents an organic production growth rate of 22% from q1 of 2016

* Antero resources corp - antero's average natural gas price before hedging increased 61% from prior year quarter to $3.35 per mcf

* Antero resources corp confident in ability to achieve 2017 production growth guidance