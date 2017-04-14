April 14 Anterogen Co Ltd :

* Says it received Japan patent on April 14, for mesenchymal stem cells-hydrogel-biodegradable or mesenchymal stem cells-hydrogel-undegradable support composition for skin regeneration or wound healing

* Patent number is 2016-508913

Source text in Korean: goo.gl/SbS461

