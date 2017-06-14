BRIEF-Hydropothecary receives expanded cannabis production and sales licence
* Hydropothecary receives expanded cannabis production and sales licence and approval for two new buildings
June 14 Anterogen Co Ltd :
* Says it receives patent, named autologous and allogenic adipose-derived stromal stem cell composition for treating fistulas
* Says patent number is 12104964
Source text in Korean: goo.gl/rTaJIm
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Hydropothecary receives expanded cannabis production and sales licence and approval for two new buildings
* Zogenix Inc - on June 22 U.S. FDA granted its investigational drug, ZX008 orphan drug designation for treatment of Lennox Gastaut Syndrome
* Otonomy announces successful end-of-Phase 2 review by FDA for Otiprio® in acute otitis media with tympanostomy tubes