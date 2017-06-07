June 7 Anterra Energy Inc :
* Pricewaterhousecoopers Inc appointed by court of queen's
bench of Alberta as receiver and manager of assets of company
* Purpose of appointing Pricewaterhousecoopers is to effect
a sale of assets of company
* All current directors of company have resigned
concurrently with appointment of Pricewaterhousecoopers inc
* Pricewaterhousecoopers has advised that operations are
intended to continue in ordinary course
* Court has authorized Pricewaterhousecoopers to obtain
financing to pay for services rendered and goods sold to co or
receiver from June 7
