BRIEF-Accenture reports Q3 earnings per share $1.05
* Q3 earnings per share view $1.52 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
June 14 Anthem Inc
* Excluding items, co continues to expect adjusted net income to be greater than $11.60 per share for FY
* Intend to reaffirm company's net income guidance for full year 2017 to be greater than $10.37 per share
* FY guidance does not include any adjustment items beyond those reported in company's Q1 2017 earnings release - SEC filing
* FY2017 earnings per share view $11.78 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Q3 earnings per share view $1.52 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
LAGOS, June 22 Nigerian shares extended falls for the second day as sentiment started to weaken amid the possibility that index provider MSCI will downgrade Nigeria later in the year.
* Hydropothecary receives expanded cannabis production and sales licence and approval for two new buildings