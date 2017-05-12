UPDATE 1-Oil and gas producer EQT to buy Rice Energy in $6.7 bln deal
June 19 U.S. oil and gas company EQT Corp said on Monday it would buy Rice Energy in a cash-and-stock deal worth $6.7 billion to expand its natural gas business.
May 12 Anthem Inc:
* Anthem comments on decision of the Delaware Court of Chancery on acquisition of Cigna; terminates merger agreement
* Anthem Inc - Anthem has delivered to Cigna a notice terminating merger agreement
* Says Cigna is not entitled to a termination fee Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
June 19 Shares of Altaba Inc, the holding company left behind after Yahoo Inc's sale of its core internet business to Verizon Communications Inc, will begin trading on the Nasdaq on Monday.
