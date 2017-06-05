BRIEF-goeasy announces renewal of normal course issuer bid
* Goeasy ltd says as at june 13, 2017, goeasy had 13.4 million common shares issued and outstanding
June 5 Vatic Ventures Corp
* Anthony (Tony) Clements joins Vatic board of directors
* Says french health system approves reimbursement of qiagen's quantiferon latent tb test
June 22 Tropical storm Cindy moved inland near the Louisiana-Texas border on Thursday morning, bringing heavy rainfall and life-threatening conditions over the northern Gulf Coast, the U.S. National Hurricane Center said.