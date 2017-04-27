BRIEF-Paramount Group sets regular quarterly cash dividend of $0.095per share
* Sets regular quarterly cash dividend of $0.095per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
April 27 Uber Technologies Inc
* Uber's Anthony Levandowski will be recused from all lidar-related work and management at Uber- spokeswoman
* Levandowsk will be recused from all LiDAR-related work and management at Uber, through remainder of Waymo litigation- spokeswoman Further company coverage:
* Sets regular quarterly cash dividend of $0.095per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Nevado Resources Corp - Jonathan Lafontaine resigns as president and chief executive officer as well as director
* Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc - on June 13, 2017, board of directors increased size of board from nine directors to ten directors Source text:(http://bit.ly/2rAYXbA) Further company coverage: